Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 16,324 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of STORE Capital worth $92,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 302.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.14.

STORE Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Stories

