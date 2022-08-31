Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 48,642 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Capri worth $102,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Capri by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capri by 1,502.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 217,841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Capri by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Capri by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Capri by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

