Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 59,426 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.46% of Murphy Oil worth $91,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 269,942 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $201,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,456.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,282 shares of company stock worth $858,494 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 4.7 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.56. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

