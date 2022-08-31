Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 8,374 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Commerce Bancshares worth $90,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at $726,127.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at $726,127.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

CBSH opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

