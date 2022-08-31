Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 92,617 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $104,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,274 shares of company stock worth $5,406,879 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $275.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.29.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

