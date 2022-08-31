Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Lincoln Electric worth $94,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $137.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

