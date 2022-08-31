Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,709,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of United States Steel worth $102,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.