Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,163 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.59% of EMCOR Group worth $91,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EMCOR Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average is $110.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.15.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

