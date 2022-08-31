Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,231 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Invitation Homes worth $95,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.39%.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

