Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,025 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of Cboe Global Markets worth $91,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

