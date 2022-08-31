Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,151 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,940 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.19% of VMware worth $92,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMware stock opened at $117.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.58% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

