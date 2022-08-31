Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,688,865 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,182,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $91,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 985,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 81,651 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

