Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 188,502 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.37% of Macy’s worth $95,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 563,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 258,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on M. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

