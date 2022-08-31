Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 199,833 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,833 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.15% of Essent Group worth $96,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 620,762 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 210,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,199,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,516,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,043,000 after purchasing an additional 106,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,665,000 after buying an additional 54,674 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Essent Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 10.29%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

