Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 25,942 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,910,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Old Republic International worth $101,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,744,000 after purchasing an additional 748,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,742,000 after buying an additional 542,100 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 95.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 730,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 356,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.18%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

