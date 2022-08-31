Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,711 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of SS&C Technologies worth $98,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,333,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,501 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,911,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 7,122.8% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 905,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 893,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

