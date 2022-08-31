Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,601 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Jabil worth $94,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,991 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 1.6 %

Jabil stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

