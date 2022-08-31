Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 36,143 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Lennox International worth $103,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,988,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,763,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $241.28 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $339.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.80.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

