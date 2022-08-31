Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 526,747 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,104,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 526,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Range Resources worth $94,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Range Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

RRC opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

