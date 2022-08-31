Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 56,005 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.84% of Selective Insurance Group worth $99,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 47,769 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

