Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,334,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.43% of HF Sinclair as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HF Sinclair Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,351 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,989. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

