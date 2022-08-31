Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $90,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -179.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,873 shares of company stock worth $8,109,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.