BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 540 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,693 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $262.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

