Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 34.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.