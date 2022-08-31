Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $51,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.72. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

