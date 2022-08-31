Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,260 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.9 %

MSFT stock opened at $262.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.27 and a 200 day moving average of $277.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

