Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Builders FirstSource worth $19,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.