Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $618,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $262.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

