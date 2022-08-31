CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,178 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.62% of CareTrust REIT worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 177,319 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.57 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,571.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Barclays raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

