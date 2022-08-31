CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 661.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,226 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.37% of CarGurus worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 615.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Price Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.