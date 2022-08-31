CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.93% of CDK Global worth $52,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $877,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $1,923,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CDK Global Price Performance

CDK Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

CDK Global Profile

(Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.