Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Chegg worth $17,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $130,324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $31,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,034,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 603,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 301,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $87.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

