Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,908,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Clarivate worth $99,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.45 and a beta of 0.82. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

