Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Crocs were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

