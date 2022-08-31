Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,990 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,266,000 after purchasing an additional 266,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 165,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.