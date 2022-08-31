Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 421 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,327,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,675,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $24,923,800. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

