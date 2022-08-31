Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 31.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,229,000 after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,297,000 after purchasing an additional 39,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.1 %

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $238.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.04. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.31 and a 1 year high of $334.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.