Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ASE Technology by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,641 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,801,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after buying an additional 205,337 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,550,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 217,632 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,718,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,642,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4794 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

