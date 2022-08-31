Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,062 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

