Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,676,000 after buying an additional 599,484 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,186,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,602,000 after purchasing an additional 206,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,201,000 after purchasing an additional 133,635 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,808,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,716,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,948 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 151.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

