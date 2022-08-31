Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 360 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Valvoline by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 193,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,132,000 after buying an additional 86,839 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,416,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,358,000 after buying an additional 153,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,449,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,865,000 after buying an additional 74,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after buying an additional 443,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

Valvoline Price Performance

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

