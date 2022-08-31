Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 380 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $123.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average of $126.84. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

