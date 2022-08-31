Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

About Euronet Worldwide

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

