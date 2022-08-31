Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $574,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 681,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 234,933 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 5.7 %

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

