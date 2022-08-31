Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,132,000 after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,203.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 172,567 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $14,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $195.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

