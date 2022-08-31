Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,387 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Bancolombia Trading Down 3.1 %

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.7403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

