Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in BeiGene by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 194,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,646 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 90,143 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in BeiGene by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth $11,758,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,740 shares of company stock worth $1,124,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

