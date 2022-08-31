Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Carriage Services worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 313.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Carriage Services stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $535.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.25). Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,673.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,150 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,673.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carriage Services

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Stories

