Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of TCN opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

TCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Tricon Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.