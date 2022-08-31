Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amedisys Stock Performance

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $188.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.18.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

